Music

Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, And Jimmy Fallon Keep Things Safe On ‘It Was A… (Masked Christmas)’

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Jimmy Fallon has worked with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion a bunch before. Grande has appeared on The Tonight Show plenty of times, and Meg previously linked up with Fallon to re-work “Hot Girl Summer” into “Hot Girl Fall.” While those collaborations were mostly Tonight Show bits with no life outside of the program, now Fallon has teamed up with those two on an actually commercially released single, “It Was A… (Masked Christmas).”

The track is led by punchy drums and a simple but catchy keyboard melody, and Fallon sings on the hook, “It was a masked Christmas, we stayed in the house / We covered our nose and covered our mouth / But it’s Christmas time / We’ll be in line for a booster.”

The song is Fallon’s first official single since 2014’s “Ew!” with Will.i.am, which managed to peak at No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it Fallon’s only charting single so far. Meanwhile, his most recent album is 2012’s Blow Your Pants Off, which consists of songs first performed on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.

Watch the “It Was A… (Masked Christmas)” video above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
Vance Joy Tells Us About His Favorite Festive Songs In His Holiday Playlist
by: Twitter
The Best R&B Albums Of 2021
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Indie Albums Of 2021
by: Twitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In December 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×