Every year, iHeartRadio spices up the holiday season with its Jingle Ball tour, and now the lineups for the 2019 stops have been announced. The tour will touch down in Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Boston, Atlanta, and Miami, and each location will play host to a selection of top-tier talent. That includes Billie Eilish, BTS, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, the Jonas Brothers, Halsey, Camila Cabello, and plenty more.

The Dallas stop is set to feature Camila Cabello, Sam Smith, Charlie Puth, Lizzo, Lauv, and Why Don’t We. Los Angeles will feature Katy Perry, BTS, Billie Eilish, Smith, Cabello, Halsey, French Montana, Lizzo, and Normani. San Francisco will feature Charlie Puth, Lil Nas X, and Quinn XCII. Minneapolis will feature Perry, Cabello, 5SOS, Why Don’t We, Monsta X, and Lauv. Boston will feature Halsey, 5SOS, Niall Horan, Puth, Lizzo, and Why Don’t We. Atlanta will feature the Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Horan, Montana, Why Don’t We, Lewis Capaldi, and Zara Larsson. Lastly, the Miami lineup will include the Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Niall Horan, Montana, CNCO, Why Don’t We, and Larsson.

Check out the Jingle Ball tour dates below, and learn more about and get tickets for each show here.

12/03 — 106.1 KISS FM Dallas’ Jingle Ball 2019 @ Dickies Arena

12/06 — KISS FM Los Angeles’ Jingle Ball 2019 @ The Forum

12/08 — WILD 94.9 San Francisco’s Jingle Ball 2019 @ SF Masonic

12/09 — KDWB 101.3 Minneapolis’ Jingle Ball 2019 @ Xcel Energy Center

12/15 — KISS 108 Boston’s Jingle Ball 2019 @ TD Garden

12/20 — Power 96.1 Atlanta’s Jingle Ball 2019 @ State Farm Arena

12/22 — Y100 Miami’s Jingle Ball 2019 @ BB&T Center

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.