BTS member Jin is less than a month away from the release of his solo debut, Happy, and today, revealed the tracklist and release date of its lead single, “I’ll Be There.” While “I’ll Be There” is scheduled for release on October 25, another track, “Running Wild,” appears to be a focus for the rollout, as its press release highlights the song was co-written and produced by Take That’s Gary Barlow.

The tracklist was shared in a post by BigHit on Twitter (never calling it “X”), revealing collaborators such as South Korean producers Pdogg and GHSTLOOP, and Take and Toru from the Japanese rock band ONE OK ROCK. You can see the full, translated tracklist below, courtesy of the superfans of the r/Kpop subreddit.

Jin is the first member of BTS to complete his mandatory enlistment, an achievement celebrated by both his bandmates and fans. The group will remain on hiatus until 2025, although its members are working on various projects on their own while completing their mandatory military service. Jin will be the last member of the group to release a solo album when Happy drops on November 11 via BigHit. Check out the tracklist below.