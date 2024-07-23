There’s no other way to put what happened in 2020 and 2021 (no, not COVID): BTS became the biggest band in the world. During that time, the group was the most significant name in K-pop and was emblematic of the genre’s growing popularity among English-speaking listeners. In the summer of 2020, “Dynamite” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making BTS the first-ever all-South Korean group to top the US charts. Hell, it was big enough to dethrone “WAP,” Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s year-defining mega-hit, from its No. 1 spot. It was a major moment in K-pop history, perhaps the biggest one ever. Then, this sort of thing just kept happening. BTS’ next single, a remix of Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat),” also hit No. 1. “Life Goes On” did it next, then “Butter,” then “Permission To Dance,” and then the Coldplay collaboration “My Universe.” In 2022, though, the inevitable, a turning point that fans knew for years would eventually come, happened: The hiatus. You see, in South Korea, as BBC News puts it, “all able-bodied men aged 18-28 must serve [in the military for] about two years. The seven BTS members had been allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.” The group’s members — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook — were all nearing the maximum age, so they had no choice but to fulfill their military obligations. BTS was on pause. Here’s the thing about this hiatus, though: Two years later, it hasn’t felt like much of a break. Over the past couple years, BTS members have been busting out solo projects left and right and up and down and left again. Not even BTS proper has completely taken the time off, dropping the single “Take Two” in the summer of 2023. The BTS musical universe has been so full during the “hiatus” that it’s worth going over in detail, so here’s a break-down of what each BTS member has been up to and what they have on the way.

J-Hope While the hiatus may have initially seemed like a nightmare to fans, it was during this time that J-Hope made a longtime dream come true, when he collaborated with his rap idol, J. Cole, on the joint single “On The Street.” Beyond that, he pulled the curtain back for fans with the release of his J-Hope In The Box documentary in February 2023. He also dropped his debut solo album Jack In The Box in July 2022 and followed that up with the March 2024 EP Hope On The Street Vol. 1. The latter also served as the soundtrack to a documentary series of the same name. RM RM has just gone ahead and had a full solo career during the hiatus. In December 2022, he released his debut solo album, Indigo, then quickly followed that with a second, Right Place, Wrong Person, in May 2024. Across both projects, RM greatly expanded his professional contact list, as he collaborated with Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak, Mahalia, Little Simz, Domi And JD Beck, and Moses Sumney, among others. Indigo single “Wild Flower” also become his first solo song to hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart, simultaneously topping the World Digital Song Sales chart.

Jimin Jimin had a similar journey to RM, as he’s also shared two albums during the hiatus: Face in 2023 and Muse just days ago. He one-upped RM in a major way, though: Face single “Like Crazy” went No. 1 on the Hot 100, becoming the first song by a South Korean solo artist to ever do so. On top of that, fans can soon expect to see a more casual side of Jimin: It was announced earlier this month that he and Jung Kook are teaming up for Are You Sure?!, a new travel show that is set to debut on August 8. V V has only put out one album during the hiatus: Layover, from September 2023. It was a good one, though: It managed to peak at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart despite only featuring six tracks; The more songs an album has, the more streams it tends to rack up, and the higher chart potential it has, but Layover still crushed it despite being a short project. He also just released Type 1, a new 224-page photobook that is described as “a collage of V’s personal taste.”