BTS fans have a new reason to celebrate! Jin recently became the first member of the group to complete his mandatory military service in South Korea. The group gathered to celebrate Jin’s discharge from military as depicted in images shown by Rolling Stone. They show the six BTS members together outside the military base with Jin holding a bouquet of flowers. The group’s Twitter page also shared a picture of the group in a room with balloons that read “Jin Is Back.” To add to the celebratory moment, RM also performed a saxophone rendition of the group’s hit song “Dynamite.”

Following the celebration with his fellow groupmates, Jin plans to celebrate his discharge with fans on June 13. BigHit, BTS’ label, revealed plans for the singer to hold a meet-and-greet with fans and give a performance that will be streamed on Weverse.

Jin’s discharge comes ahead of BTS’ scheduled reunion in 2025 as the group waits for the remaining members to complete their mandatory 18- to 21-month military service in South Korea. J-Hope enlisted on April 18, 2023 while Suga joined months later on September 22, 2023. V and RM enlisted on the same day on December 11, 2023 and Junk Kook and Jimin entered for their military service the following day.

You can view some moments from Jin’s military service discharge celebration above.