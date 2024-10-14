BTS is largely credited with bringing K-pop to the forefront of American pop culture and remains a phenomenon worldwide, even four years after the release of their most recent album, 2020’s Be. Since then, its members have been completing their compulsory military service, and all of its members, save one, have released their own solo albums. The last member to do so is the group’s eldest, Jin, who announced his solo debut album Happy today, one month before its release date (November 15). He previously released the single “The Astronaut” to a warm reception from both fans and critics.

Per a press release from BigHit, the group’s label and talent agency, “Jin reveals his honest thoughts and feelings on what happiness means to him in the hopes that those who listen to the album will also find joy. Happy is a genuine, heartwarming gesture that invites listeners to join him on a journey to find happiness, offering them a sense of strength and comfort in their day-to-day lives.”

https://twitter.com/BIGHIT_MUSIC/status/1845842004724351377

In June, Jin became the first BTS member to complete his enlistment, with the group reuniting to celebrate him with flowers outside the base. During his enlistment, fans sent so many letters that BigHit released a statement asking them to chill out — something most K-pop fans have no concept of to this day. That could end up being a good thing for Jin on November 15, which could see his debut do big numbers — but not as big as the group’s inevitable reunion in 2025.

Happy is due on 11/15 via BigHit.