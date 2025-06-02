A particularly memorable South Park episode for Disney fans came in 2009, when Mickey Mouse was depicted brutally attacking Uproxx cover stars the Jonas Brothers. The trio was relatively young at the time, and it turns out the way Joe Jonas sees it, he was the only one of them who appreciated the episode.

In an upcoming episode of Mythical Kitchen’s interview series Last Meals set to launch on YouTube on June 3 (Entertainment Weekly has an exclusive clip), Jonas explains:

“I think I was the only brother that loved it. […] Our skin was not as thick back then, and I thought it was hilarious because I watched South Park and I was like, ‘This is so funny, I know what they’re doing, they make fun of everyone.’ And great comics… to be made fun of by a comic is usually a sign that they give a sh*t and they care and it’s funny, and you got to be able to take a… I mean, they really went for us. I think they were going more so on like the idea of what it is. […] What an honor to get my ass kicked by Mickey. […] I think it’s one of my favorite episodes, and later on, now we just laugh. I love that, I think it’s so great. Definitely claim to fame for me.”

