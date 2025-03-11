Combined, Kendrick Lamar and South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker are only an Oscar away from an EGOT. By this time in 2026, maybe they’ll have it.

Years before Lamar accused Drake of being a pedophile in front of 127 million people, it was announced that the rapper was working with Stone and Parker on a live-action comedy that will “depict the past and present coming to a head when a young Black man who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his.” The script is from Vernon Chatham (the voice of Towelie!), while Stone, Parker, Lamar, and his pgLang partner Dave Free are on board as producers.

That’s all we knew about the movie, until last year when Stone offered more details during a conversation with Bloomberg. “We are doing a movie with Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free and their company [pgLang],” he said. “And we are working on it, and it will hopefully come out July 4th weekend, opposite Jurassic Park which is pretty funny.” Stone added that Lamar is “very involved, and Dave Free is very, very involved. Every day they are working on it. But that is what we are doing, and then we will do South Park.” So…