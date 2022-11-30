Joel Deleōn is making his return to music next month. On Monday Night (November 28), the ex-CNCO star revealed the release date for his next single “IDK Y.”

As Joel Pimentel, he first launched his career in 2015 as a member of CNCO. Ricky Martin helped put him into a group with Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colón, Zabdiel De Jesús, Christopher Vélez on the reality series La Banda. Following a few years of success of with CNCO, Deleōn decided to leave the group in May 2021.

Adopting his second last name and the name of his late grandfather, he kicked off his solo career in October 2021 as Joel Deleōn. That month, the Mexican-American singer released his debut single “La Culpa.” In January, Deleōn dropped his second single “Coco.”

After nearly the rest of the year without releasing new music, Deleōn will drop his new single “IDKY Y” on December 16. When his fan base District D left 100k comments on his Instagram announcement post, he revealed the song’s release date and a preview of the futuristic music video.

Deleōn promises that fans who pre-save “IDKY Y” will be receiving a surprise from him soon. In the an audio preview of the song, he appears to be embracing elements of dance music.