Joji is ushering in a new era. Following his acclaimed debut record Ballads 1, Joji announced his sophomore album Nectar. To celebrate the upcoming album, Joji released the dreamy single “Gimme Love” along with a captivating, narrative video.

The accompanying visual was directed by Joji himself and Andrew Donoho, who has worked with the likes of Khalid, Janelle Monaé, and The Strokes. Touting Joji as a mad astrophysicist, the fast-paced video chronicles the singer’s tumultuous rise to an astronaut. While he begins with lots of ambition, Joji’s vision eventually goes haywire as he frantically throws items around the lab and someone loses a hand in the process. But that doesn’t stop Joji, who has gone insane from his ambition. Eventually, he makes his dreams come true. Joji locks up the other astronauts, rushes to the rocket, and flips off the control center before launching himself in the air.

The visual mirrors the tempo of the single. Beginning with a frantic tempo that was produced by Joji himself, the video cuts between scenes in unison. Halfway through the track, the tempo drops and expansive synths build toward an orchestral crescendo, offered by Joji’s collaborator Bekon & The Donuts.

Watch Joji’s cinematic ‘Gimme Love’ video above.

Nectar is out 7/10 via 88rising. Pre-order it here.