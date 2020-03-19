Way back in the year of 2004 a new pop singer with a huge voice released her debut single — “Leave (Get Out)” and became the star known mononymously as JoJo. After some record label drama left her out of the game for a while, she’s been on the upswing lately and back in a big way. And given what she’s already gone through, it’s not surprising that JoJo is one musician who is taking the Coronavirus quarantine seriously.
Remixing her debut single into a new PSA about not leaving the house, JoJo’s “Chill (Stay In)” version of the song is already going pretty viral on Tik Tok. “I never thought Corona could be such a nasty b*tch / But now that she’s here all I want is for you to use common sense,” she sings. “Stay in, right now. Do it for humanity!”
.@iamjojo hittin’ us with the FACTS! (and a bop) 🗣💛 pic.twitter.com/R131wSY32K
— VH1 (@VH1) March 19, 2020
Since plenty of people already know the melody to the original well, this updated version makes for a great sing along, and is a playful yet serious reminder of just how important limiting exposure to others can really be. Watch the clip above and learn more about social distancing here.