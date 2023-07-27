The Jonas Brothers served as Uproxx cover stars in June, just after the successful May release of The Album. Joe, Kevin, and Nick expressed how excited they were to kickstart their headlining The Tour with back-to-back sold-out shows at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York on August 12 and 13.

“We all grew up watching Derek Jeter and the golden era of the Yankees teams that won a bunch of championships. He’s certainly an icon here in New York and New Jersey, so the invite is there if The Captain wants to come back to Yankee Stadium for the show,” Nick said.

Everybody, Jeter included, will have more opportunities to catch The Tour. On Thursday, July 27, the Jonas Brothers revealed 54 new dates, including 27 additional stops in North America.

While the Jonas Brothers were already excited about checking Yankee Stadium off the bucket list, the colossal stadium trek will also find them performing in the following places for the first time in their nearly 20-year career, per press release: Australia, New Zealand, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, Northern Ireland, Hamburg, Lyon, Munich, and Norway.

Tickets for the newly announced North American shows will be sold via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan. Registration is open now until Monday, July 31, at 10 p.m. ET before the presale begins on Thursday, August 3. The general public sale will offer “a limited number of tickets” on Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m. local time.

Local presales for European dates are slated to begin on Wednesday, August 2, before a general public sale on Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m. local time. The Australian and New Zealand leg will go on sale via local presales beginning on Friday, August 4, leading up to a general public sale on Tuesday, August 8, at 1 p.m. local time. All information can be found here.

See all of The Tour dates below, with new shows listed in bold.

08/12/2023 — Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium

08/13/2023 — Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium

08/15/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/16/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/17/2023 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

08/19/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

08/22/2023 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

08/24/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/25/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/27/2023 — St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

08/30/2023 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

09/01/2023 — Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

09/03/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/06/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

09/08/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

09/09/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

09/11/2023 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/14/2023 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/16/2023 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

09/18/2023 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

09/21/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/22/2023 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

09/23/2023 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/25/2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/26/2023 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

09/28/2023 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

09/30/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/01/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/03/2023 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/05/2023 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

10/07/2023 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/09/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/10/2023 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

10/12/2023 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/13/2023 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

10/14/2023 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

10/16/2023 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

10/18/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/20/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/22/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/23/2023 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/27/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/28/2023 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

10/29/2023 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

11/02/2023 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

11/04/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

11/05/2023 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

11/07/2023 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

11/09/2023 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/10/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/11/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/14/2023 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

11/16/2023 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

11/17/2023 — Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

11/19/2023 — St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

11/20/2023 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

11/21/2023 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

11/27/2023 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

11/29/2023 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

12/01/2023 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

12/02/2023 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

12/03/2023 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

12/06/2023 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

12/09/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

02/27/2024 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

03/01/2024 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

03/02/2024 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

03/05/2024 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

03/08/2024 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

03/09/2024 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

05/18/2024 — Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

05/20/2024 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

05/21/2024 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

05/22/2024 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

05/25/2024 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

05/27/2024 — Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena

05/28/2024 — Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

05/30/2024 — Krakow, Poland @ TAURON Arena

06/01/2024 — Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

06/02/2024 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

06/03/2024 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

06/04/2024 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

06/07/2024 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

06/08/2024 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

06/10/2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

06/12/2024 — London, United Kingdom @ The O2

06/15/2024 — Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Utilita Arena

06/16/2024 — Glasgow, United Kingdom @ OVO Hydro

06/17/2024 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Co-op Live Arena

06/19/2024 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

06/20/2024 — Belfast, Northern Ireland @ SSE Arena