The Jonas Brothers served as Uproxx cover stars in June, just after the successful May release of The Album. Joe, Kevin, and Nick expressed how excited they were to kickstart their headlining The Tour with back-to-back sold-out shows at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York on August 12 and 13.
“We all grew up watching Derek Jeter and the golden era of the Yankees teams that won a bunch of championships. He’s certainly an icon here in New York and New Jersey, so the invite is there if The Captain wants to come back to Yankee Stadium for the show,” Nick said.
Everybody, Jeter included, will have more opportunities to catch The Tour. On Thursday, July 27, the Jonas Brothers revealed 54 new dates, including 27 additional stops in North America.
While the Jonas Brothers were already excited about checking Yankee Stadium off the bucket list, the colossal stadium trek will also find them performing in the following places for the first time in their nearly 20-year career, per press release: Australia, New Zealand, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, Northern Ireland, Hamburg, Lyon, Munich, and Norway.
Tickets for the newly announced North American shows will be sold via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan. Registration is open now until Monday, July 31, at 10 p.m. ET before the presale begins on Thursday, August 3. The general public sale will offer “a limited number of tickets” on Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m. local time.
Local presales for European dates are slated to begin on Wednesday, August 2, before a general public sale on Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m. local time. The Australian and New Zealand leg will go on sale via local presales beginning on Friday, August 4, leading up to a general public sale on Tuesday, August 8, at 1 p.m. local time. All information can be found here.
See all of The Tour dates below, with new shows listed in bold.
08/12/2023 — Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium
08/13/2023 — Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium
08/15/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/16/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/17/2023 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
08/19/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
08/22/2023 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
08/24/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/25/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/27/2023 — St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
08/30/2023 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
09/01/2023 — Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
09/03/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/06/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
09/08/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
09/09/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
09/11/2023 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/14/2023 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/16/2023 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
09/18/2023 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
09/21/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/22/2023 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/23/2023 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/25/2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/26/2023 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
09/28/2023 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
09/30/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/01/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/03/2023 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/05/2023 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
10/07/2023 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/09/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/10/2023 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
10/12/2023 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/13/2023 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
10/14/2023 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
10/16/2023 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
10/18/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/20/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/22/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/23/2023 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/27/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/28/2023 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
10/29/2023 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
11/02/2023 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
11/04/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
11/05/2023 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
11/07/2023 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
11/09/2023 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/10/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/11/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/14/2023 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
11/16/2023 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
11/17/2023 — Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
11/19/2023 — St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
11/20/2023 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
11/21/2023 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
11/27/2023 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
11/29/2023 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
12/01/2023 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
12/02/2023 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
12/03/2023 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
12/06/2023 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
12/09/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
02/27/2024 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena
03/01/2024 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena
03/02/2024 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena
03/05/2024 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
03/08/2024 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
03/09/2024 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
05/18/2024 — Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum
05/20/2024 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
05/21/2024 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
05/22/2024 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
05/25/2024 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
05/27/2024 — Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena
05/28/2024 — Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
05/30/2024 — Krakow, Poland @ TAURON Arena
06/01/2024 — Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle
06/02/2024 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
06/03/2024 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
06/04/2024 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
06/07/2024 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
06/08/2024 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
06/10/2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
06/12/2024 — London, United Kingdom @ The O2
06/15/2024 — Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Utilita Arena
06/16/2024 — Glasgow, United Kingdom @ OVO Hydro
06/17/2024 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Co-op Live Arena
06/19/2024 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
06/20/2024 — Belfast, Northern Ireland @ SSE Arena