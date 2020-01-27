The Jonas Brothers certainly aren’t new artists, but they did make their musical comeback in 2019. The infamous boyband took a hiatus in 2009 but returned last year for their celebratory record Happiness Begins. The band is nominated for Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance for their comeback single “Sucker,” but lost the award to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus for “Old Town Road.” But it isn’t the first time the trio ceded a Grammy award. In 2008, the Jonas Brothers earned a nomination for Best New Artist but ended up losing the winning trophy to Adele. To celebrate this year’s nomination, the Jonas Brothers are performing a live rendition of their most recent single “What A Man Gotta Do.”

Full of energy, the trio walked through the Grammy aisles for a soulful rendition of “What A Man Gotta Do.” As they arrived on the stage, the band was joined by several pairs of ’50s-inspired back-up dancers.

The performance arrives shortly after the trio released a visual to accompany “What A Man Gotta Do.” The group called upon each of their wives to make a cameo in the video, drawing inspiration from classic movies such as Risky Business, Say Anything, and Grease.

After the release of Happiness Begins, the Jonas Brothers released videos to “Only Human,” “Cool,” and “Sucker.” The Brothers also recently announced they have secured a short residency at the Las Vegas Park Theater in April.

Watch Jonas Brothers perform “What A Man Gotta Do” live at the Grammys above.