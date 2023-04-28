Pop

The Jonas Brothers Embrace The Groovy Post-Club Night Energy For Their ‘Waffle House’ Music Video

The Jonas Brothers have shared the new music video for their song, “Waffle House,” which dropped a couple of weeks back. Instead of setting the visual aspect at the popular chain restaurant, it opens at a club — complete with moody lighting and the brothers DJ’ing.

Things start to shift once Joe Jonas wanders outside, where there’s an entire dance crew ready to join the band. And, keeping with the groovy vibes of the song, there’s retro cars to jump up on and show off their best moves — and some other surprises in store.

“It was a last-minute addition,” Nick told Variety previously about his love for the song. “At first, it was a bit of a head-scratcher, but the more I listened to it, the more I loved it. I think it really encapsulates a moment in time for us. Musically it taps into some of my favorites: Doobie Brothers and Bee Gees, and others from that era. It’s a really, really, fun song. We can’t wait to play it live.”

Throughout this year, the band’s new album, comedically titled The Album, has also been teased with other singles “Wings” and “Walls,” which was played during a recent Saturday Night Live performance.

Check out the music video for “Waffle House” above.

The Album is out 5/12 via Republic Records. Find more information here.

