In their second performance of the night, Jonas Brothers shared some new music from their upcoming album, The Album.

On “Walls,” Joe shines throughout the ballad, as he expresses gratitude for a special love in his life, and makes it known that his life would be incomplete without her.

“If you ever left me, I would die / Even the walls would cry,” sings Joe on the song’s chorus.

On the Saturday Night Live stage, the boys were joined by the choir from the “Waffle House” performance, as Kirk Franklin and Jon Bellion, the latter of whom produced the bulk of their upcoming album, led the choir, who jumped around and offered vibrant displays of energy.

Now that all three of the JoBros are married, we can expect much of their new songs to reflect the love each of them shares with their wives. In a recent interview with Mr. Porter, Joe revealed why he prefers to keep the details of his marriage to actress Sophie Turner in this music, rather than in the public eye.

“I want to feel like an open book,” he said. “But when we started dating, I realized that I didn’t have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself.”

You can watch the performance of “Walls” above.

The Album is out 5/5 via Republic. Find more information here.