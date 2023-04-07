Pop

The Jonas Brothers Rely On ‘Waffle House’ As A Meditative Space And Inspiration For Their New Song

Following February’s “Wings,” the Jonas Brothers have shared a second single from their upcoming album with “Waffle House.” The uplifting track is a celebration of not only the classic late-night chain staple, but also the memories and relaxation they get from the spot.

“No, don’t get stressed, it’s gon’ get figured out / Oh, deep conversations at thе Waffle House / Headstrong fathеr and a determined mother / Oh, that’s why some nights, we try to kill each other / But you know it’s always love,” Joe and Nick sing together in the chorus, with Kevin joining the mix later into the track. Despite the changes as siblings and a family, it’s clear their bond is still strong.

Earlier this year, the band had teased the title during an interview with Variety, as the boys named their favorite songs.

“It was a last-minute addition,” Nick shared. “At first, it was a bit of a head-scratcher, but the more I listened to it, the more I loved it. I think it really encapsulates a moment in time for us. Musically it taps into some of my favorites: Doobie Brothers and Bee Gees, and others from that era. It’s a really, really, fun song. We can’t wait to play it live.”

Because of this excitement, they played it live during their recent Broadway residency.

Check out the Jonas Brothers’ “Waffle House” above.

