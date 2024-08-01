Joshua Bassett released The Golden Years last week, and Bassett wasted approximately zero time in taking his debut album on the road.

Here Is Joshua Bassett’s The Golden Years Tour Setlist

Bassett kicked off his The Golden Years Tour in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday, July 30. The former High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star will next play three dates across Texas — in Irving on August 1, Houston on August 2, and Austin on August 3 — and will snake across North America until playing Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater on September 3 before going overseas.

Below is Bassett’s purported opening night setlist, as chronicled on setlist.fm by fans in attendance.

1. “The Golden Years” (Live debut)

2. “Secret”

3. “Cherry Blossom” (Live debut)

4. “Circles” (Live debut)

5. “Biting My Tongue”

6. “Lie Lie Lie”

7. “Mirror” (Live debut)

8. “Lifeline”

9. “Different”

10. “Would Ya Tell Me” (Live debut)

11. “Little Rita” (Live debut)

12. “All In Due Time”

13. “Smoke Slow”

14. “Just Love”

15. “Feel Something”

16. “Dancing With Tears In My Eyes” (Live debut)

17. “The Best Part / Even When” (Olivia Rodrigo & Joshua Bassett cover) (Live debut)

18. “Set Me Free”

Encore

19. “SHE SAID HE SAID SHE SAID”

20. “Look How Far You’ve Come” (Live debut)

Joshua Bassett’s 2024 Tour Dates: The Golden Years Tour

08/01 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/02 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

08/03 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

08/05 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

08/06 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

08/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

08/09 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co.

08/10 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

08/12 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

08/13 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/14 — Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

08/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Presented by Highmark

08/17 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

08/20 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

08/21 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

08/23 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

08/24 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

08/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

08/27 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

08/28 — Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

08/30 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

09/01 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

09/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

09/16 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

09/17 — Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall

09/19 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

09/20 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

09/22 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

09/23 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

09/25 — Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine

09/27 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

09/29 — Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

10/01 — Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

10/03 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique

10/05 — Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

10/06 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

10/07 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

10/09 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega