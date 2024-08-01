Joshua Bassett released The Golden Years last week, and Bassett wasted approximately zero time in taking his debut album on the road.
Here Is Joshua Bassett’s The Golden Years Tour Setlist
Bassett kicked off his The Golden Years Tour in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday, July 30. The former High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star will next play three dates across Texas — in Irving on August 1, Houston on August 2, and Austin on August 3 — and will snake across North America until playing Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater on September 3 before going overseas.
Below is Bassett’s purported opening night setlist, as chronicled on setlist.fm by fans in attendance.
1. “The Golden Years” (Live debut)
2. “Secret”
3. “Cherry Blossom” (Live debut)
4. “Circles” (Live debut)
5. “Biting My Tongue”
6. “Lie Lie Lie”
7. “Mirror” (Live debut)
8. “Lifeline”
9. “Different”
10. “Would Ya Tell Me” (Live debut)
11. “Little Rita” (Live debut)
12. “All In Due Time”
13. “Smoke Slow”
14. “Just Love”
15. “Feel Something”
16. “Dancing With Tears In My Eyes” (Live debut)
17. “The Best Part / Even When” (Olivia Rodrigo & Joshua Bassett cover) (Live debut)
18. “Set Me Free”
Encore
19. “SHE SAID HE SAID SHE SAID”
20. “Look How Far You’ve Come” (Live debut)
Joshua Bassett’s 2024 Tour Dates: The Golden Years Tour
08/01 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
08/02 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
08/03 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
08/05 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
08/06 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
08/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
08/09 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co.
08/10 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
08/12 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
08/13 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/14 — Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
08/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Presented by Highmark
08/17 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08/20 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
08/21 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
08/23 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
08/24 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
08/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
08/27 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
08/28 — Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
08/30 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
09/01 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
09/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
09/16 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
09/17 — Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
09/19 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
09/20 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
09/22 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
09/23 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
09/25 — Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
09/27 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
09/29 — Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
10/01 — Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
10/03 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique
10/05 — Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
10/06 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
10/07 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
10/09 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega