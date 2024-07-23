After coming to fame via High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and finding some early success with his music career, Joshua Bassett is ready: His debut album, The Golden Years, is out soon. Before the project drops, here’s everything you need to know about it.
Release Date
The Golden Years is out 7/26 via Warner Records. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “Biting My Tongue”
2. “The Golden Years”
3. “Dancing With Tears In My Eyes”
4. “Don’t Let Me Down” Feat. Jenna Raine
5. “Cherry Blossom”
6. “Circles”
7. “Wildfire”
8. “Little Rita”
9. “Would Ya Tell Me”
10. “Mirror”
11. “Look How Far You’ve Come”
Singles
Bassett preceded the album by dropping the title track and “Dancing With Tears In My Eyes” as singles.
Features
The only featured artist credited on the tracklist is Jenna Raine, on “Don’t Let Me Down.”
Artwork
Tour
Bassett announced a tour in June and the dates are as follows:
07/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
08/01 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
08/02 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
08/03 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
08/05 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
08/06 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
08/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
08/09 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co.
08/10 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
08/12 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
08/13 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/14 — Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
08/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Presented by Highmark
08/17 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08/20 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
08/21 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
08/23 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
08/24 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
08/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
08/27 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
08/28 — Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
08/30 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
09/01 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
09/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
09/16 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
09/17 — Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
09/19 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
09/20 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
09/22 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
09/23 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
09/25 — Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
09/27 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
09/29 — Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
10/01 — Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
10/03 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique
10/05 — Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
10/06 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
10/07 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
10/09 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega