After coming to fame via High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and finding some early success with his music career, Joshua Bassett is ready: His debut album, The Golden Years, is out soon. Before the project drops, here’s everything you need to know about it.

Release Date The Golden Years is out 7/26 via Warner Records. Find more information here. Tracklist 1. “Biting My Tongue”

2. “The Golden Years”

3. “Dancing With Tears In My Eyes”

4. “Don’t Let Me Down” Feat. Jenna Raine

5. “Cherry Blossom”

6. “Circles”

7. “Wildfire”

8. “Little Rita”

9. “Would Ya Tell Me”

10. “Mirror”

11. “Look How Far You’ve Come”

Singles Bassett preceded the album by dropping the title track and “Dancing With Tears In My Eyes” as singles. Features The only featured artist credited on the tracklist is Jenna Raine, on “Don’t Let Me Down.”