Julia Michaels Honors A Community Of Powerful Women In Her New ‘If You Need Me’ Video

The Facebook Watch web series Sorry For Your Loss is a drama that tells the story of a young woman who is forced to do some soul searching after the death of her husband. The show has earned some award nominations, but it has also spawned a community of people who are facing similar circumstances, and who share their experiences and build emotional bonds with each other on the show’s Facebook group. The connections this show and the group have created inspired Julia Michaels to write a song about it, “If You Need Me.”

Michaels shared a video for the song, and the clip begins with some of the women from the group sharing their emotional stories, and at the end of the video, Michaels meets them with warm embraces. In the song, Michaels sings of a lost loved one’s continued presence in the lives of those they left behind, singing in the chorus, “When you’re happy and when you’re scared / I can still be your shoulder / I’ll be by your side even if I’m not next to you.”

Michaels says of the group and the song, “When I first met [Sorry For Your Loss group member] Carol, she said those women were a tribe. There are many people out there who are willing to love you, and willing to listen — you just have to find the right people who will do that. When I read all the comments around Sorry For Your Loss, about everybody being there for each other, I sort of wanted to write [the song] from that angle. I think that’s one of the best parts about songwriting, that I can channel someone’s feelings and put them into a song.”

Watch the video for “If You Need Me” above.