Julia Wolf is a rising voice in the pop space, earning co-signs from Spotify’s Fresh Finds hub and doubling down on her RBF theme with a new single. What does RBF stand for, you ask? Well, the extremely online among us know that it’s an acronym for “Resting B*tch Face,” a term applied to women who society has decided look “b*tchy” when they’re not smiling. Yes, it goes hand in hand with men insisting women be smiling constantly! Anyway, one of Wolf’s breakout tracks, “RBF: Part 1” deals with some of the impossible expectations women are saddled with, and today’s follow-up, “Resting B*tch Face: Part 2,” doubles down on those themes.

“Mama told me, ‘You better fix your face / You’re never going to find a nice guy that way,'” Wolf sings on the track, channeling a bit of Julia Michaels with her introspective and super vulnerable lyrics. While the production on “RBF: Part 1” hewed closer to itchy beats and soaring synths, the second installment flips a pop punk style guitar riff, showcasing Wolf’s range. As far as the subject matter, Wolf shared that her shyness gets misinterpreted as being unapproachable, and the song addresses that head on.

“I wanted to use the song as a way to explain parts of myself not everyone understands off the bat,” Wolf shared. “I’ve always been told I have a resting b*tch face, and my mom loves to tell me how it misleads people into thinking I’m unapproachable. And as per usual, she’s got a point. But at the same time, I’m not going to apologize for the ways people perceive what is actually just shyness. So many girls can relate to being shy and being told they look standoffish, or are hard to talk to, but we shouldn’t have to change ourselves for the sake of pleasing someone else’s ego! I won’t be changing for anyone; I just wanted to let people know my reasons that exist behind the RBF face.”

As a true artist of the digital age, Wolf’s music has been spreading like wildfire on platforms like Snapchat. Check out her latest single above and look out for more new music coming soon.