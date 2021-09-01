MTV announced today that Justin Bieber will be joining the list of performers at the upcoming 2021 MTV VMAs, which are taking place on September 12 live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The last time Bieber performed at the VMAs was in 2015 when he sang Purpose track “What Do You Mean?” This year, Bieber has seven VMA nominations, including Video Of The Year and Artist Of The Year. He released his sixth studio album Justice earlier this year.

Speaking to Vogue earlier this year about Justice, Bieber said, “I named [the album] Justice because there’s so much injustice in this world and there has been since the beginning of time […] My name [Justin] actually means justice, so there’s that. I’m really honored to play a small part and be able to make music that inspires and can uplift people in this time.”

Other artists performing at the 2021 ceremony are Kacey Musgraves, Chloe Bailey, Doja Cat (who is also hosting), Sean Mendes, Twenty One Pilots, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly, and Camila Cabello. MTV also announced that Foo Fighters would receive a special Global Icon Award this year.

