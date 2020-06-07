Justin Bieber Explained How His Career Benefited From Black Culture

In the past couple of weeks, some celebrities have not only made it a point to emphasize that Black Lives Matter, but also highlighting the overall influence of black culture on American institutions. While those who are apart of black culture do both on a regular basis more times than not, its outsiders have stepped up to deliver these reminders as well.

Billie Eilish aimed to shut down the use of the “All Lives Matter” slogan in order to stress that Black Lives Matter in an Instagram post. “This is not about you. Stop making everything about you. You are not in need. You are not in danger,” she said. In a recent Instagram post, Justin Bieber also stepped forward to highlight the influence black culture had on his career and promised to use his platform to speak on the many systemic and racial issues.

“I am inspired by black culture. I have benefited off of black culture,” Bieber said. Continuing with his message, Bieber went mentioned how black culture has specifically benefited him. “My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by black culture,” Bieber says in the post.”

Concluding his message, Bieber delivered a promise to his fans. “I am committed to using my platform from this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much needed change.”

Bieber’s message arrives after the singer began using his page shortly after the police killing of George Floyd to bring awareness to racial inequalities taking place all over the country.