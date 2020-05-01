Justin Bieber stirred up some major attention yesterday when he revealed that he had a “special announcement” coming today. Anticipation for whatever news he had to share really ramped up when Ariana Grande shared Bieber’s tweet and wrote, “see u there everybody.” The most obvious guess about what they were up to is that a new song on the way, and that was correct, as the two have teamed up on “Stuck With U,” which will be out next week.

Bieber shared the news — along with the simple, hand-drawn single art — and wrote, “Here is the announcement. Very excited because we have finally done it. And it’s really good. I’m releasing a new song #StuckwithU with my friend @ArianaGrande next Friday on May 8th. Working with our family at @sb_projects and universal music group proceeds from the sales and streams of #StuckwithU will fund grants and scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by COVID-19 in partnership with the First Responders Children’s Foundation @1strcf.”

He also noted that fans will be getting a preview of the song soon, as he ended his post, “Check back later today for the instrumental so you can be a part of this.”

This actually won’t be the first time the pair have appeared on a song together, as Grande previously hopped on a remix of Bieber’s “What Do You Mean.”