A bevy of charitable efforts have popped up all around the world since the coronavirus pandemic became a global issue. The music community has spearheaded its fair share of them, and now a group of Canadian artists are doing their part as well: Justin Bieber, Rush’s Geddy Lee, Avril Lavigne, and a number of other have teamed up to cover the late Bill Withers’ “Lean On Me” for charity.

Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble, a TV special aired to honor healthcare workers dealing with the pandemic, went down across Canada over the weekend, and the show was highlighted by the star-studded rendition of “Lean On Me.” Aside from the aforementioned, other participating artists include Bad Child, Bryan Adams, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Command Sisters, Dan Kanter, Desiire, Donovan Woods, Fefe Dobson, Jann Arden, Johnny Orlando, Josh Ramsay, Jules Halpern, Marie-Mai, Michael Bublé, Olivia Lunny, Ryland James, Sarah McLachlan, Scott Helman, Serena Ryder, Shawn Hook, TIKA, The Tenors, Tyler Shaw, and Walk Off The Earth.

The recording is streaming now, and all proceeds from it will go to benefit The Canadian Red Cross.

The cover also served as a tribute to the recently deceased Withers, as a note shown before the performance read, “To the late, great Bill Withers. Thank you for your lyrics and inspiring message. We are grateful to lean on your music during our time of need. Your musical legacy lives on through us.”

Watch the “Lean On Me” cover above or listen below.