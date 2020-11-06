A little under two months ago, Justin Bieber started his “new era” with the release of “Holy,” an uplifting collaboration with his longtime friend Chance The Rapper. Since then, the two stars used proceeds of the song to help fans affected by the pandemic and performed the song together on Saturday Night Live. Now, they’re giving it a little more life with a comforting acoustic remix. The video accompanying the remix strips away the elaborate storyline of the original, leaving Justin and Chance to perform directly to the camera in a space overlooking a gloomy city skyline.

After the initial release of “Holy,” Beiber followed up with the Benny Blanco-produced single “Lonely,” which detailed his turbulent teen years when he was driven by “ego and power,” according to a recent interview. Justin’s developed a bit of a sense of humor about his early career, making light of himself in the video for Drake and DJ Khaled’s “Popstar” while standing in for Drake.

Meanwhile, Chance popped up a few times to collaborate with friends and family this year, despite being otherwise quiet on the musical front. On MadeInTYO’s “BET Uncut,” he reunited with both TYO and Smino, he offered a suitably spiritual verse to Spillage Village’s Spilligion, and shared his spotlight with burgeoning fellow Chicago rapper Baha Banks on “Shake Dat Ass.”

Watch the acoustic remix performance of “Holy” above.