Over the past month or so, Justin Bieber had been sporting a different hairstyle than usual, as he had put his hair in locs. Given that the hairstyle has cultural and historical significance for Black people, Bieber faced accusations of cultural appropriation. Bieber hasn’t addressed any of those allegations, but now he has offered the closest thing he has to a response: He got rid of the locs and buzzed his hair down to a much shorter style.

A TMZ video shows Bieber (debuting the buzz cut) and wife Hailey Bieber out in West Hollywood over the weekend. As they got into a car, the person behind the camera complimented Bieber on the cut, asked what inspired the change, and asked if it had anything to do with criticism he faced over his previous hairstyle. Bieber was silent and did not acknowledge the questioner before leaving.

Furthermore, Bieber also shared a photo of himself on Instagram with his new buzzed look. He also took to his Instagram Story and posted another photo of his fresh haircut.

Meanwhile, also earlier this month, Bieber unveiled dates for his rescheduled Justice World Tour, which will include 52 dates spanning from February to June in 2022.