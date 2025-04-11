Back in 2019, Justin Bieber launched the lifestyle brand Drew House alongside Ryan Good. Between then and now, though, the relationship between Bieber and the brand appears to have soured: Not only is Bieber cutting ties with Drew House, but the split does not read as amicable.

In an Instagram Story (viewable here) shared yesterday (April 10), Bieber wrote, “I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand. Drew House doesnt represent me or my family or life. If your rocking with me the human Justin Bieber dont waste ur money on Drew House.”

There may be some interpersonal tension between Bieber and Good, as some fans noticed in January that Bieber appeared to have blocked Good on Instagram.

In 2019, Good explained how the brand came to be, telling GQ, “We’ve stayed close over the years. He called me over to his house and said, ‘This is what I want to do and I want you to creative direct it,’ and hit me with the idea of what we should do, and laid it all out pretty simplistically and pretty specific, but pretty in depth. We just kind of got going from there. […] There’s ideations of the name of it and where it’s going to go, what kind of impact he’d want to have, things like that. Then we started talking creatively about how it should look.”