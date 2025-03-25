Justin Bieber has been laying relatively low in recent years, but recently, there have been murmurs about him making a big return to music. There’s now some new evidence on that front.

As Billboard notes, UK artist Sekou recently shared photos of a recording session, and Bieber appeared in some of the snaps, as did Fred Again..

If Bieber and Fred end up collaborating on a new song, it wouldn’t be the first time: Fred co-wrote and co-produced Bieber’s hit 2019 Ed Sheeran collab “I Don’t Care.”

Fred and Sekou aren’t the only musicians Bieber has been connected to lately, as in September 2024, Mk.gee revealed he had been writing and recording with Bieber.

This comes shortly after Bieber offered a window into how he’s been feeling lately by posting, “I was always told when I was a kid not to hate. But it made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to have it and so I didn’t tell anyone I’ve had it. Which made me feel like like I have been drowning feeling unsafe to acknowledge it. I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging it’s there. How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced?”

On a lighter note, Bieber also recently teased new music following reports that he is planning a tour.