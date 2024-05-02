Justin Bieber‘s Drew House is presumably named after his middle name, but Drew Barrymore has been a muse since its 2019 launch. The clothing brand previously made graphic tees and jeans featuring Barrymore, and they’ve linked up again. This time, the Drew x Drew collection centers around never-before-seen throwback images of Barrymore.

Barrymore announced the capsule collection while filming an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that will air on Thursday, May 2. She also posted an Instagram video in which she explained, “I can’t believe the day is finally here. We have gone through archives of my old photography that’s all on film. I have 25,000 images. We worked with Justin and his team to find the right images for the collection. We’ve been working on this for a long time, and it’s here. I’m so honored.”

So far, the capsule collection consists of a vintage black lightweight French terry hoodie with the black-and-white photo of a young Barrymore. The same photo is printed on one leg of the red/brown distressed corduroy pant. The hoodie is listed at $170, and the pants are $330. Both are available at the Drew House website.

According to People, the Drew x Drew capsule “will be rolled out with additional drops,” featuring images that Bieber, Barrymore, and the Drew team landed on after Bieber called Barrymore about collaborating.

“There’s no photographer involved, there’s no hair and makeup, they’re just real life scenarios that no one else has ever seen,” Barrymore told People. “I wanted to bring them out for the first time exclusively for Justin and Drew House.”