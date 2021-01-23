Justin Bieber has been going through changes — and not just because his 2020 album was called that. Changes was the culmination of Bieber attempting to rehab his image and grow up, settling down as a married man with his now-wife Hailey (Baldwin) Bieber, and overcoming the way intense fame impacted him as a child.

But as much as Changes argued for a new Bieber, it’s really the new music he’s released since that indicates he’s on a new path. “Lonely” delves into his relationship with fame, while “Holy” celebrates the spiritual union he feels with Hailey. Those two new tracks are excellent, and actually show growth in his songwriting, while a searing collaboration with Shawn Mendes, “Monster,” continues to address his often negative relationship with fame, and the soaring ballad”Anyone” doubles down on a new love changing his life and shaping who he wants to become.

Though he’s been stable and happy for a while now, one of the lowest moments of Bieber’s rebellious years was when he was arrested for drag racing and a DUI in Florida in 2014. Today actually marks the seventh anniversary of his arrest to the day, and he shared a photo of the moment on Instagram, reflecting on who he has become since.

“7 years ago today I was arrested, not my finest hour. Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god.. I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami. All this to say God has brought me a long way. From then til now I do realize something.. God was as close to me then as he is right now. My encouragement to you is to ‘let your past be a reminder of how far god has brought you. Don’t allow shame to ruin your “today” let the forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be. LOVE YOU GUYS WITH MY WHOLE HEART.”

No matter how you feel about Bieber’s music, or even his past behavior, this kind of self-reflection and growth can only be applauded. Now, let’s get that new album finished and really bring it home in 2021.