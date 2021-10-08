Justin Bieber Cheers Diane Keaton Up In His New ‘Ghost’ Video

Justin Bieber has a new video for Justice highlight “Ghost” out today and it has some real star power: Aside from Bieber himself, the visual also features Diane Keaton.

In the video, Bieber’s grandfather dies. After that, he focuses his efforts on making his grandmother (Keaton) happy by trying on new outfits, going out for drinks, and otherwise living their lives.

Keaton spoke to Vogue about the video ahead of its release, saying, “He called me up and I said, ‘Yeah, sure.’ I thought the song was wonderful. This was just sheer fun. All my life, I’ve been an actress and had lines, and sometimes I’ve gotten to loosen them up a little — but this was just completely loose and relaxed. Nobody ever [told me to do] anything, which made it so much fun.” She also added, “He’s totally charming. He had to have his arm around me when we were walking into the ocean… If I felt like hugging him, I’d hug him. He was stuck with me. I kept thinking, ‘Oh, this poor guy.'”

As for Keaton’s outfits in the video, the fashion icon noted that a lot of them were actually hers: “The outfits were indicative of my style because they’re mine [laughs]. Some of the outfits are from my closet. I had some wonderful things from Gucci.”

Meanwhile, Bieber released the “Complete” edition of Justice today and it adds a trio of new songs to the tracklist: “Red Eye” featuring TroyBoi, “Angels Speak,” and “Hailey.”

Watch the “Ghost” video above.