It’s been four years since Justin Bieber‘s last album, Justice. But the “One Less Lonely Girl” singer been active on Instagram Stories lately, including a post on Sunday night (March 16) where he reflected on “drowning” in hate.

“I was always told when I was a kid not to hate. But it made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to have it and so I didn’t tell anyone I’ve had it,” Bieber, who has been public with his health struggles, wrote. “Which made me feel like like I have been drowning feeling unsafe to acknowledge it. I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging it’s there. How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced?”

Bieber previously posted that he feels “unequipped and unqualified most days” and that “nothing is owed to us and we dont owe anyone anything.” According to People, this was a possible reference to “fans’ growing concerns about his health… Justin — who welcomed son, Jack Blues, with wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, in August — first sparked concerns over his health after fans noticed alleged changes in his physical appearance and behavior in February.”

A representative for Bieber dismissed the rumors of possible drug use as “exhausting and pitiful,” adding that “people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”