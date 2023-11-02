Reneé Rapp cut her artistic teeth portraying Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway and Leighton Murray on Max’s The Sex Lives Of College Girls. She’s since released her debut album, Snow Angel, in August and staged her subsequent Snow Hard Feelings Tour. On Tuesday, October 31, she indulged her acting instincts for Halloween.

Rapp performed a sold-out show at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York — the second of four New York City shows this week to wrap the Snow Hard Feelings Tour — and couldn’t help but mention the holiday. The rocketing pop star dressed up as My World 2.0 era Justin Bieber and serenaded The Summer I Turned Pretty actress Lola Tung with “One Less Lonely Girl,” replicating the now-famous manner that Bieber serenaded a different fan with his classic ballad during his My World Tour in 2010-11.

“only you shawty @lola.tung,” Rapp captioned her Instagram carousel, showing the moment play out. Tung commented, “I was starstruck” and “thanks for making me feel so special.” Even the official The Summer I Turned Pretty account chimed in, writing, “reneé is now mayor of cousins beach.”

Don’t fret, Mean Girls fans: The singer, songwriter, and super producer Alexander 23, who produced and co-wrote Rapp’s Snow Angel album, dressed up as Rapp’s Regina George for his opening set. (Fittingly, Alexander 23’s 2022 debut LP Aftershock housed a song called “Cosplay.”)