Given that Justin Bieber has been one of the world’s biggest pop stars for decades, he has long been the subject of speculation about various things. Now, a representative is pushing back on new rumors that he is using drugs.

A rep spoke to TMZ, calling the rumors “exhausting and pitiful,” adding they show “that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.” The rep also said Bieber’s past year has been “very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him.”

Speculation was initially sparked after Bieber was seen in New York earlier this month with dark circles around his red eyes, but sources told TMZ Bieber hadn’t slept that night because he stayed up late recording and taking care of his son.

He was also seen at a pop-up in Los Angeles last week and some thought he was under the influence, but per TMZ, he was “just having a nice, giggly interaction with a big fan while supporting his wife.”

Bieber has been open about his past drug use, telling GQ in 2021, “There was a sense of still yearning for more. It was like I had all this success and it was still like: ‘I’m still sad, and I’m still in pain. And I still have these unresolved issues.’ And I thought all the success was going to make everything good. And so for me, the drugs were a numbing agent to just continue to get through.”