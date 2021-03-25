Justin Bieber released his anticipated album Justice earlier this week. He’s been able to perform a handful of the singles on late-night talk shows but since he still can’t tour behind the album, the singer instead opted to offer listeners a live performance of his Justice fan favorite “Hold On.”

Directed by Micah Bickham, the live performance puts Bieber amid a hazy location. He opens the song in front of a glowing red structure and as the camera pans out, it’s made clear that Bieber is surrounded by various red light installations in the middle of a chilling forest. His full band is interspersed between the trees and Bieber is able to move between each member while keeping a safe six-foot distance.

Bieber’s goal for the album was to lean more into his R&B sound, tapping contributors like Giveon, Daniel Caesar, and Khalid to lend their smooth vocals. Justice also a verse from Chance The Rapper on his single “Holy.” Although the two musicians are friends, Chance did not make the list of Bieber’s top five favorite rappers, which he recently named. Instead, Bieber said named Drake, Kanye West, Eminem, Biggie, and Lil Wayne as some of his go-to MCs at the moment.

Watch Bieber’s “Hold On” performance above.

Justice is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.