Between the coronavirus pandemic and social unrest, the past 12 months have been tough. Now, Justin Bieber wants to play a small part in helping the world to heal with his newly announced album, Justice.

Bieber’s sixth album drops on March 19 and he says of it:

“In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing — and justice — for humanity. In creating this album, my goal is to make music that will provide comfort; to make songs that people can relate to, and connect to, so they feel less alone. Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another. I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music, but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet, and each other, that we are that much closer to being united. This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal.”

There’s no announced tracklist yet, but press materials note the album will feature Bieber’s recent singles: “Holy” featuring Chance The Rapper, “Lonely” featuring Benny Blanco, and “Anyone” (all of which he performed during a recent livestream).

Justice is out 3/19 via RBMG/Def Jam Recordings. Pre-order it here.