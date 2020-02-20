It’s Justin Bieber Week on The Late Late Show, and the proceedings kicked off a couple days ago when Bieber joined James Corden for a third installment of “Carpool Karaoke.” On last night’s episode, Bieber was back once again, but he and Corden took to a different vehicle this time: a food truck.

Playing off the title of Bieber’s big single, the pair operated the “Yummy Food Truck,” once they managed to get it out of the parking lot and to their destination. Once they arrived, the started preparing grilled cheese sandwiches and tacos (“despetacos,” rather), which were sold on a name-your-price model, with proceedings going to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. Naturally, things got pretty busy, and the pair had a hard time meeting the demand.

Elsewhere on the show, Bieber and Corden took to a dance studio for a new segment of “Toddlerography,” where the pair followed the lead of a young dancer and tried to keep up with their moves. They mostly made it work, although Corden didn’t bother trying when one kid busted out a cartwheel. They wrapped things up by blowing some bubbles, which sounds like a fitting conclusion for just about any activity.

Watch clips from Bieber’s new Late Late Show segments above.