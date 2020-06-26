Earlier this week, Justin Bieber defended himself against one of the recent sexual assault allegations made against him, saying that it is “factually impossible.” In a series of tweets explaining his position, he concluded that he “will be working with Twitter and authorities to take legal action.” Now, legal action has been taken: TMZ and The Blast report that Bieber has filed a defamation lawsuit against his two accusers — known on social media as Danielle and Kadi — for $20 million, or $10 million each.

The suit says the alleged victims “fraudulently schemed to seek attention and fame by maliciously posting despicable, blatantly false, fabricated, defamatory accusations that Justin Bieber engaged in sexual assault.” The document continues, “It is abundantly clear that these two individuals are trying to capitalize on the climate of fear permeating the entertainment industry.”

The legal documents echo what Bieber tweeted about the accusation from Danielle. She claimed the alleged assault took place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas in 2014, but Bieber said he was never there, showing receipts for his stays at other locations as proof.

The lawsuit also addresses the accusation from Kadi, who alleged that Bieber assaulted her at New York City’s Langham Hotel at around 2:30 a.m. on May 5, 2015. Like the accusation from Danielle, Bieber claims Kadi’s story isn’t possible and called it “an elaborate hoax.”

TMZ says the lawsuit refers to Kadi as “a superfan who waits outside hotels for him, is desperate to meet him and desperate for fame.” The suit says, though, that Bieber and Kadi have never met, which Kadi apparently admitted in her tweets after the date the alleged assault occurred.

The lawsuit claims Kadi’s allegation was fabricated based on the knowledge that Bieber attended the Met Gala. Bieber did attend, but the suit says he attended a private after-party afterwards, at which he stayed until nearly 4 a.m. before visiting a hot dog stand, a visit of which Bieber says there is photographic evidence and witnesses. The suit calls the allegation an “impossibility — a poor, but damaging, fabrication.”

The suit suggests the two social media accounts that published the accusations against Bieber may be run by the same person, or they are working together to smear Bieber’s reputation. Bieber has not offered a public comment about this situation since the tweet in which he said he would “take legal action.”