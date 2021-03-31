Justin Bieber faced some criticism for including snippets of Martin Luther King Jr. speeches on his new album Justice, and now he has taken time to address that feedback.

During a Clubhouse broadcast yesterday, Bieber addressed the MLK concerns (as Billboard reports), insisting that he wasn’t trying to draw parallels between himself and the civil rights leader:

“I want to keep growing and learning about just all social injustices and what it looks like for me to be better, what it looks like for my friends to be better. And I know I have a long way to go. I love that when people are listening to my album, these conversations are coming up and they’re like, ‘Well, how is he going from Martin Luther King into a love song?’ I’m not trying to make a connection between me and Martin Luther King. That’s why I never try to talk about social injustice or I didn’t want to be the one to talk about it because I just have so much more learning to do. But I have this man who was ready to die and what he believed to be true. If I’m not willing to face some sort of ridicule or judgment of people wondering my motives or whatever that is, for me, it was a no brainer.”

He also spoke about his desire to spread King’s words elsewhere in the broadcast, saying that they weren’t something he really grew up with: “Being Canadian, […] they didn’t teach us about Black history. It was just not a part of our education system. I think for me, coming from Canada and being uneducated and making insensitive jokes when I was a kid and being insensitive and being honestly just a part of the problem because I just didn’t know better. For me to have this platform to just share this raw moment of Martin Luther King in a time where he knew he was going to die for what he was standing up for.”

