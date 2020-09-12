Justin Bieber began the year with his comeback album, Changes — his first full-length release since 2015. Bieber kept fans satisfied with a few guest appearances and a slew of music videos, and while many assumed it would be another good while till his next full-length project, it appears that may not be the case. On Friday, Bieber jumped on Twitter and posted a pre-order link for an as-yet-untitled single with a caption that simply read “ONE WEEK,” confirming the single would arrive next Friday, September 18.

ONE WEEK — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) September 11, 2020

After Bieber’s news, his manager, Scooter Braun, went one further, teasing a new chapter in the singer’s career by quoting Bieber’s tweet and adding the hashtag, “#newerabegins???” with an eye emoji. What exactly this new era will entail remains to be seen, but at least they won’t have to wait too long to find out.

The announcement comes after Bieber starred in DJ Khaled and Drake’s “Popstar” video, where he served as a replacement for Drake after DJ Khaled drove the Toronto rapper from the shoot. Bieber also joined Jaden for their collaboration “Falling For You,” which appeared on Jaden’s CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3 album.

