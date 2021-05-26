NBC’s hit series The Voice closed out its 20th season Tuesday night. The show boasts several talented judges like Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Nick Jonas, but the star power was upped even more for the season finale. To celebrate the end of another successful season, the show tapped Justin Bieber to give a captivating rendition of a couple of his Justice songs.

Performing a medley of his hits, Bieber kicked off the set in a fancy sports car. He was eventually joined by a crew of backup dancers who delivered a fun choreography amid flashing neon lights while the singer delivered part of his No. 1 song “Peaches.” Bieber closed out the set with his hopeful track “Hold On,” where he sang uplifting lyrics about the importance of leaning on loved ones in a time of need.

Though the performance aired Tuesday night, it must have been filmed in the days prior because Bieber was still rocking a controversial hair style. The singer revealed last Sunday that he had buzzed his hair, a stark contrast to his former frizzy locs. He had put his hair in locs over a month ago and was hit with continuous accusations of cultural appropriation seeing as the hairstyle has cultural and historical significant for Black people. Bieber never addressed the allegations of cultural appropriation and didn’t give a reason as to why he chose to debut the buzz cut.

Watch Bieber perform “Peaches” and “Hold On” on The Voice above.

Justice is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.