Is it too late now to change your password?

After fans noticed that Justin Bieber unfollowed his wife, Hailey Bieber, on Instagram, he claimed that it wasn’t him. “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “Shit is getting suss out here.”

The timing of Justin unfollowing Hailey seemed suspect since he called her “the greatest woman I have and will ever know” a day earlier.

US Magazine reports that last month, Hailey “appeared to clap back at separate social media speculation surrounding her marriage when she shared a viral video of TikTok user EyeGotThyme repeating the phrase, ‘You’re not well, and it’s OK.’ Hailey wrote over the video, ‘Me to all of you on the internet.’ The social media upload came after another TikTok fan speculated whether Hailey and Justin spent the holidays together.” She also came to his defense over his ranking on a greatest pop stars of the 21st century list.

Justin Bieber has been very active on social media lately, including sharing a photo of Hailey in a bikini, stripping down to his underwear in the snow, and even teasing new music. His last album, Justice, came out in 2021 and launched four top-10 singles, including No. 1 hit “Peaches.”