Justin Bieber is ready to turn a new page in his music career. But whispers online claim that his desire for a fresh start has seeped into her private life. Now, the “Ghost” singer’s wife, model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber is stepping in to shut down the rumor mill.

Over on Instagram, Hailey seemingly laughed off reports that her and hubby Justin are splitting up. In an array of photos (viewable here), Hailey include a text image that read: “I am imperfect. I have been rejected. I still have purpose.”

The upload appears to be a subtle jab at pop culture investigator Sloan Hooks, who previously speculated that there was trouble in the Bieber’s romantic paradise.

Justin even brushed off fan theories after he mistakenly unfollowed Hailey on the platform.

Sources close to the matter claim the couple remains in martial bliss especially since the arrival of their son, Jack Blues. “[They are] doing amazing and loving this new chapter as parents,” an insider told Page Six. “They think the rumors about them splitting are ridiculous. They’re in love and doing great.”

The same affiliate also addressed the couple’s delayed response to split rumors, saying: “They ignore the headlines and rumors about their relationship as much as they can and instead focus on what’s the most important to them — their family, their careers, their friends and God.”