The Los Angeles wildfires have successfully been detained. But the road to community restoration is just beginning.

Today (February 23) and 3 p.m. Pacific, Justin Bieber and Snoop Dogg are lending their nonmusical talents to the LA Kings’ fundraising efforts by way of Skate For LA Strong: A Celebration to Support the Fire Recovery Efforts in Los Angeles.

Over at the Crypto.com Arena, the entertainers alongside many others will hit the ice to bring in money for relief efforts. While Bieber, Steve Carell, and Ross Lynch will serve as players; Snoop, Will Ferrell, Vince Vaughn, Danny DeVito, and Cobie Smulders are the evening’s official coaches.

During the four-team single-elimination matches, the entertainers, impressively athletic first responders, and other sports pros will put their skills to the test against hockey royalty Jeremy Roenick, Rob Blake, Mark Messier, Manon Rheaume, and Dany Heatley.

Proceeds from Skate For LA Strong: A Celebration to Support the Fire Recovery Efforts in Los Angeles will be donated to the Red Cross, the LA Fire Foundation, Cal Fire Foundation and Eaton Canyon Fire Relief and Recovery Fund. Firefighters, first responders, community group leaders, fire victims and their families, and Los Angeles Kings season tickets members are granted free admission. If you can not attend in-person, the event will air on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Find more information here.