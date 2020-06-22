Getty Image
Justin Bieber Explains Why A Sexual Assault Allegation Made Against Him Is ‘Factually Impossible’

Justin Bieber was recently the target of a sexual assault allegation. Now, the singer has offered a response, and it’s much more than a simple “I didn’t do it” denial. Instead, Bieber provided detailed evidence about why what is said to have happened is “factually impossible.”

An anonymous woman claimed Bieber sexually assaulted her at a Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas in 2014, but Bieber said he was never there. Bieber began a series of tweets last night, “I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight. Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.”

He continued, “In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location.”

From there, he laid out his side of the story, sharing evidence of his claims. He wrote, “As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez.”

He also suggested why the accuser’s story said he was at the Four Seasons, pointing to a tweet about him being there that was later clarified to note that Bieber was at the Four Seasons restaurant, not the hotel. He also shared receipts for his stay at an Airbnb on March 9, 2014 and for his stay at a Westin hotel the next night.

After presenting his case, Bieber concluded, “Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.”

Read Bieber’s tweets below.

