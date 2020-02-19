Justin Bieber’s New Country Remix Of ‘Yummy’ Features Florida Georgia Line

Justin Bieber has really been pushing “Yummy,” and his efforts have paid off. The song is a hit, and he’s far from done with it. He previously released a remix of the song featuring Summer Walker, but now he has taken the track in a completely different direction with a new country remix featuring Florida Georgia Line.

FGL actually has a bit of a pre-existing connection with Bieber: Their 2016 single “H.O.L.Y.” nearly became a Bieber song before the group ended up recording it. The band’s Tyler Hubbard also confirmed in 2015 that he is a “belieber,” sharing a screenshot of Bieber’s song “Purpose” and writing on Instagram, “I’m officially a #belieber … This song is anointed. It’s cool watching a boy become a man. #music=healing.”

Meanwhile, Bieber is not a stranger to country music: “10,000 Hours,” his recent collaborative single with country duo Dan + Shay, was another chart success for Bieber. Coincidentally, the song also broke a chart record that was previously held by Florida Georgia Line.

Listen to the new version of “Yummy” above, and read our review of Changes here.

Changes is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.

