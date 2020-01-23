Getty Image
Pop

Justin Bieber’s ‘Yummy’ Promotion Campaign Now Includes Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Justin Bieber has been struggling a bit with the launch of his new single, “Yummy,” which was edged out of a No. 1 debut by the viral sensation that is Roddy Ricch’s “The Box.” Ricch apparently was also close to edging out Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, from achieving a third No. 1 album debut for her great new body of work, Rare, but the news finally broke that she’d officially topped the chart.

Back to Bieber, he’s figured out a way to make “Yummy” a literal presence in fan’s lives by slinging grilled cheese and fish tacos at a food truck in downtown LA today. Each item was only $1 and according to TMZ, all the proceeds from sales were given to the the LA food bank. James Corden was on hand to help Bieber in his new venture as a food truck vendor, and the names of the items were plays on Bieber singles, too: the grilled cheese was titled “Where Are You Now That I Cheese You?” and the tacos dubbed “Despatacos” instead of “Despacito.”

It still doesn’t really make me like the song much more than I did, but this is probably the best move of the whole campaign. Countdown to the forthcoming Carpool Karaoke episode begins now.

