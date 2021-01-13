Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20 is something many Americans have anticipated for years, so there will be some celebrating. Part of that will include Celebrating America, a TV special on January 20 that will air live at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, and MSNBC, as Variety reports.

Tom Hanks is set to host, and the event will feature musical performances from Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, and Ant Clemons. Furthermore, Timberlake revealed that he has written a new song, “Better Days,” that he will perform for the event.

Timberlake wrote on Instagram of the track, “A few months ago, during lockdown, @antclemons and I wrote a song together called BETTER DAYS. (I actually recorded my final vocals for this song on election night…) This past year brought a lot of frustration, grief, anger — and there were times when it was easy to feel powerless. This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful… and keep working towards a better, more equal future. I’m very honored to announce we will be performing this song on January 20th for the Presidential Inauguration. We have a long way to go to fix, undo, and rebuild this country… but I hope now, despite the past four years, we are on our way.”

In addition to the aforementioned TV networks, the event will also be livestreamed via YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox and AT&T DirectTV, and U-verse.