Kacey Musgraves’ contribution to Christmas this year is her new special, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. That means the soundtrack album is out now as well, so a handful of new holiday-themed Musgraves collaborations are available.

The new special and album feature Musgraves performing with Camila Cabello (on “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree”), Lana Del Rey (“I’ll Be Home For Christmas”), Troye Sivan (“Glittery”), Leon Bridges (Present Without A Bow”), James Corden (“Let It Snow”), Fred Armisen (“(Not So) Silent Night”), and Zooey Deschanel (“Mele Kalikimaka”).

Musgraves recently shared a quick behind-the-scenes look at the taping of the special, revealing that the proceedings weren’t as glamorous as they looked: “Fighting exhaustion, practicing a strum pattern, getting hair and makeup done, getting my busted ass feet fixed, and trying to maintain a sense of Christmas cheer in between takes on the 6th day on the set of the Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show in an 85 degree metal building.”

This actually isn’t Musgraves’ first Christmas album: She released A Very Kacey Christmas in 2016, and while that record is less built on collaborations, it features Willie Nelson, Bridges, Trigger, and The Quebe Sisters.

Listen to The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show below, and watch the special here.

