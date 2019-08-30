Kacey Musgraves Is Her Own Musical Genre

Philip Cosores

Nobody knows how to party like a country music crowd on a Friday night. It’s something that many might scoff at, but you have to see it to believe it. I’ve always attributed this, perhaps unfairly, to the fact that country concert culture treats a night out more like a special event, not the three-times-a-week grind that many indie and hip-hop fans endure. For many country fans, a big concert is a chance to get dressed up, to pre-party with their friends, and to singalong at maximum volume to every single song. They are there to make a lasting memory, even if they drink so much they forget a solid chunk of the night.

This was the setting for Kacey Musgraves’ very sold-out performance at the Greek in Los Angeles last Friday, her first of two nights at the venue. Celebrating her Album Of The Year win for her masterpiece Golden Hour with the most impressive tour of her career, many aspects of the evening felt like the prototypical rowdy, festive country concert. Except that it wasn’t. Sure, there were ten-gallon-hats by the dozen in the audience, many of which illuminated in the darkness, but there were also flannel-clad indie fans and music generalists there because Musgraves’ work transcends all typical genre lines. She’ll always be a country artist in some sense, both in heart and in practice, but at this point, Kacey Musgraves has become a musical genre all to herself.

She established this fact early in her set, with her Neil Young-esque anthem “Slow Burn” opening things up by painting her within a heartland rock tradition that began long before she was born. Tracks like “Wonder Woman” and “Lonely Weekend” drift into breezier territory, easily akin to the VH1-approved rock that someone like Sheryl Crow could have released in her prime (conveniently, Crow also provided a workspace for Musgraves on her album). It wasn’t until several songs into the set, when the laser lights and millennial pink glow faded that the Musgraves really showed her country bona fides, having her band reconvene in a tight front-stage formation to play older songs like “Merry Go ‘Round” and “High Time.” Here the band showed its chops and displayed bluegrass proficiency, satisfying both Musgraves’ day-oners and anyone down to see expert musicianship on display. The crowd ate it up.

The fact that Musgraves is so free to pursue all her musical interests speaks to 2019 in general. Sure, during her thank yous to the crowd, she mentioned not getting radio airplay by the usual country outlets, which for sure has an impact on both her career and her general sense of feeling included. But we also live in a time where the radio’s influence and importance are at an all-time low, where Musgraves can nab the biggest awards in both country music and music in general without these traditional avenues of support. The universe is screaming to Kacey that she’s doing it right, that her instincts are correct and that fans are indeed reacting to the work that she’s putting out. If the trophies and the critics lists and notoriety weren’t enough, the fact that she could stop singing any of her new songs at the Greek and have the crowd capably carry on without her should surely provide evidence of her success.